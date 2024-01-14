– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Star Navigation 2024 event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,139 people. Below are some results, per NOAH’s website:

* Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf beat Ninja Mack & Alejandro & HAYATA & Eita at 9:02.

* Shuhei Taniguchi beat Ulka Sasaki at 7:19.

* Muhammad Yone, Akitoshi Saito, Atsushi Kotoge & Hi69 beat Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura, Taishi Ozawa & Yu Owada at 14:26.

* El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr, Daga & Yoshinari Ogawa beat Kaito Kiyomiya, Hajima Ohara & Super Crazy at 8:11.

* Titus Alexander & Vinnie Massaro beat Jack Morris & LJ Cleary at 10:25.

* Manabu Soya beat Ryohei Oiwa at 11:24.

* Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba, Shuji Kondo & Junta Miyawaki beat Jake Lee, Anthony Greene, YO-HEY & Tadasuke at 16:33.

* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenoh (c) beat Go Shiozaki at 21:07 to retain the title.

A sensational win for the box office brothers @alphawolf_CNS & @bane_dragon! Bane wins the 3-way tag match with a Shooting Star Press!#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/IjxZyfUfmz — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 13, 2024

Kotoge pins Ozawa after a Moonsault Press!#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/ouD0IIFzjb — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 13, 2024

.@hijodewagner wins it for his trio at the expense of Super Crazy!#noah_ghc#wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/BxVfyk99gm — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 13, 2024