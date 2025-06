Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation Results (6.3.25): GHC Heavyweight Title Match

Pro Wrestling NOAH presented its “Star Navigation” event on June 3rd from the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The night featured two significant championship matches. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

*Masa Kitamiya, AMAKUSA & Shuhei Taniguchi defeated Eita, Shuji Kondo & Black Menso~re

*Saxon Huxley, HAYATA & Yuto Kikuchi defeated KENTA, Super Crazy & Daiki Odashima

*Six-Man Three-Way Tag Team Match: Naomichi Marufuji, Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf defeated Kaito Kiyomiya, Alejandro & Kai Fujimura and Team 2000X (Daga, Tadasuke & YOICHI [formerly Owadasan])

*Atsushi Kotoge defeated Super Delfin

*GHC Tag Team Championships: Manabu Soya & Daiki Inaba defeated Kenoh & Ulka Sasaki (c) – New Champions

*GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: YO-HEY (c) defeated Junta Miyawaki

*GHC Heavyweight Championship — Survival Match: OZAWA (c) defeated Tetsuya Endo and Takahashi Sugiura