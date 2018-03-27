Producer Says John Cena Is In For Duke Nukem Film

It had been previously rumored that John Cena has been in talks to star in the big screen adaptation of 90s first-person shooter video game, Duke Nukem. Producer Adam Form confirmed the news when speaking to Cinema Blend…

“Yeah, that’s what we’re working with now. [Cena] is. Yes. We don’t have a script yet, so that is confirmed at this point but if he reads the script and he doesn’t like the script I’m sure there’s ways that he could pull out, but right now he’s our guy.”