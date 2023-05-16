wrestling / News

Producers for Last Night’s Edition of WWE Raw

May 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 5-15-23 Kevin Owens Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:

* The Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn promo segment was produced by. Michael Hayes.
* Jamie Noble (aka James Gibons) produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz.
* Jason Jordan produced the Imperium promosegment
* The Intercontinental Title Top Contender Battle Royal was produced by Jason Jordan and Petey Williams.
* Shane Helms produced Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio.
* Adam Pearce produced the Indus Sher match.
* Kenny Dykstra was the producer on Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green.
* Lastly, Michael Hayes produced the main event match featuring Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day.

Also on the WWE Main Event TV tapings, Molly Holly produced Dana Brooke vs. Emma and Tegan Nox vs. Nikki Cross.

