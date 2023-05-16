– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:

* The Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn promo segment was produced by. Michael Hayes.

* Jamie Noble (aka James Gibons) produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz.

* Jason Jordan produced the Imperium promosegment

* The Intercontinental Title Top Contender Battle Royal was produced by Jason Jordan and Petey Williams.

* Shane Helms produced Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Adam Pearce produced the Indus Sher match.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer on Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green.

* Lastly, Michael Hayes produced the main event match featuring Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day.

Also on the WWE Main Event TV tapings, Molly Holly produced Dana Brooke vs. Emma and Tegan Nox vs. Nikki Cross.