– Fightful Select is reporting the following producers and match times for WWE King and Queen of the Ring:

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) is the producer for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match featuring Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defending against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

* Shawn Daivari is the producer for the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Women’s World Title bout. The match is listed for 20 minutes.

* Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson) is the producer for the Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match, featuring Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable. The match is reportedly listed for 20 minutes.

* Tyson Kidd is also producing the Queen of the Ring Finals featuring Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax. The match will reportedly receive 15 minutes. Jessika Karr will officiate the match.

* Michael Hayes is the producer on the King of the Ring Finals featuring Gunther vs. Randy Orton. The match is reportedly listed for 30 minutes. Dan Engler will officiate the finals.

* Shane Helms and Michael Hayes are producing Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Undisputed Championship. The main event is reportedly listed for 25 minutes. Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.

