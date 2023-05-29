PROGRESS Chapter 153 Results: Tag Titles Change Hands

PROGRESS Wrestling held night two of its Chapter 153 event last night from The Dome in London, with a tag team title main event. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Robbie X def. Danny Black and Maggot and Tate Mayfairs

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Kid Lykos def. Nick Wayne

* The 0121 (Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss) def. Big Damo & Rampage Brown

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Nathan Cruz def. Will Ospreay by DQ

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Mark Haskins def. Charles Crowley

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Lana Austin (c) def. Millie McKenzie

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Luke Jacobs def. Shigehiro Irie

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) def. The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c)

I will never not love this move.#SSS16 pic.twitter.com/rsgLWdhqIP — James Gordon (@jrg1990) May 28, 2023

HOLY SHIT! @Nathan_Cruz90 sticks a chair around his own neck just as @ScarboroughREF woke up and saw @WillOspreay trying to pull it off. He thought Will put it there and DQs Ospreay!! Cruz stole it and advances!! Ospreay is livid!#SSS16 pic.twitter.com/dncUXZUjgU — James Gordon (@jrg1990) May 28, 2023