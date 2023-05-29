wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 153 Results: Tag Titles Change Hands

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PROGRESS Wrestling Logo Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling held night two of its Chapter 153 event last night from The Dome in London, with a tag team title main event. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Robbie X def. Danny Black and Maggot and Tate Mayfairs
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Kid Lykos def. Nick Wayne
* The 0121 (Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss) def. Big Damo & Rampage Brown
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Nathan Cruz def. Will Ospreay by DQ
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Mark Haskins def. Charles Crowley
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Lana Austin (c) def. Millie McKenzie
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Luke Jacobs def. Shigehiro Irie
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) def. The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c)

