PROGRESS Chapter 153 Results: Tag Titles Change Hands
PROGRESS Wrestling held night two of its Chapter 153 event last night from The Dome in London, with a tag team title main event. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Robbie X def. Danny Black and Maggot and Tate Mayfairs
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Kid Lykos def. Nick Wayne
* The 0121 (Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss) def. Big Damo & Rampage Brown
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Nathan Cruz def. Will Ospreay by DQ
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Mark Haskins def. Charles Crowley
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Lana Austin (c) def. Millie McKenzie
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Quarter Final: Luke Jacobs def. Shigehiro Irie
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) def. The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c)
I will never not love this move.#SSS16 pic.twitter.com/rsgLWdhqIP
— James Gordon (@jrg1990) May 28, 2023
Still got another day to go but still.@ThisIs_Progress #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/hwQt1sD2Su
— Sam Patel (@ThatBrownDude) May 28, 2023
HOLY SHIT! @Nathan_Cruz90 sticks a chair around his own neck just as @ScarboroughREF woke up and saw @WillOspreay trying to pull it off.
He thought Will put it there and DQs Ospreay!! Cruz stole it and advances!!
Ospreay is livid!#SSS16 pic.twitter.com/dncUXZUjgU
— James Gordon (@jrg1990) May 28, 2023
Progress Wrestling just put on the best independent wrestling show I’ve ever attended.
Charlie Sterling and Millie McKenzie are the best male and female wrestlers in the world not signed to an American company / performing in Japan.
I am in awe, Thank you.@ThisIs_Progress #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/v1dfztU39d
— Mark (@WrestleMobs) May 28, 2023
