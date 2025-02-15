wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 176: For the Love of Progress 3 Results 2.14.25:
– PROGRESS Wrestling presented PROGRESS Chapter 176: For the Love of Progress 3 yesterday at the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The event streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) beat Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews).
* Lana Austin defeated Hollie Barlow.
* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) vs. Connor Mills & Nico Angelo ended in a No Contest.
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Nina Samuels (c) beat Emersyn Jayne to retain the title.
* Kanji returns from injury and targets Nina.
* Tate Mayfairs defeated 1 Called Manders.
* Luka Jacobs attacked Mayfairs.
* Man Like DeReiss defeated Richard Holliday.
* PROGRESS Wrestling Proteus Championship Match: Simon Miller (c) beat Charles Crowley to retain the title.
WCW Nitro entrance ramp.
WCW Championship belt.
Man Like Dereiss brings the HYPE every single show…#FTLOP3 pic.twitter.com/ZoN9WDwPy5
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 14, 2025
“If it comes off it’s going to reset my 2025”
Simon Miller is now using the JACKHAMMER as his finish!!!
Who’s next?!!!#FTLOP3 pic.twitter.com/8lTByjPW4b
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 14, 2025
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
After this attack from Luke Jacobs on Tate Mayfairs it has been revealed their PROGRESS Men’s World Championship match on Sunday week will now be NO DISQUALIFICATION.
🎟️ https://t.co/Pcy5LGEmjM pic.twitter.com/hWAkTtPPvI
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 14, 2025
HOW DID NINA SAMUELS KICK OUT???
We thought Emersyn Jayne was our new PROGRESS Women’s World Champion!
🎬 DPP: https://t.co/hvnf5rc6gH
🎬 Triller TV+: https://t.co/xiRsNAmfZQ#FTLOP3 pic.twitter.com/wCCEkzXyJz
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 14, 2025
First half of Chapter 176 is in the bag…
What has been your favourite match so far?
🎬 DPP: https://t.co/hvnf5rc6gH
🎬 Triller TV+: https://t.co/xiRsNAmfZQ#FTLOP3 pic.twitter.com/PPT8YRdJOV
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 14, 2025