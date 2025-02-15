wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 176: For the Love of Progress 3 Results 2.14.25:

February 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 176 Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

– PROGRESS Wrestling presented PROGRESS Chapter 176: For the Love of Progress 3 yesterday at the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The event streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) beat Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews).
* Lana Austin defeated Hollie Barlow.
* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) vs. Connor Mills & Nico Angelo ended in a No Contest.
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Nina Samuels (c) beat Emersyn Jayne to retain the title.
* Kanji returns from injury and targets Nina.
* Tate Mayfairs defeated 1 Called Manders.
* Luka Jacobs attacked Mayfairs.
* Man Like DeReiss defeated Richard Holliday.
* PROGRESS Wrestling Proteus Championship Match: Simon Miller (c) beat Charles Crowley to retain the title.

PROGRESS Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

