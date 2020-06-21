PROGRESS Owner Stepping Away Amid #SpeakingOut, New Leadership Announced

At least one of PROGRESS’ owners are stepping away as the company continues to deal with the fallout from the #SpeakingOut movement. Michael Oku announced on the PROGRESS Twitter account that owner Glen Robinson (aka Glen Joseph) as well as Matt Richards are stepping away, noting that “When it comes to PROGRESS, huge change is needed and huge change has begun.”

Oku noted that he, Vicky Haskins, Luce, and James Amner are “involved” in PROGRESS going forward and that more details will be revealed tomorrow. There’s no word on what involvement, if any, co-owner Jon Briley will have.

The restructuring comes as PROGRESS has cut ties completely with David Starr, Travis Banks, Ligero, and referee Mark “Paz” Perry over sexual misconduct allegations against them. In addition, Jordan Devlin and Scotty Davis have been indefinitely suspended and the tag team titles, which Devlin and Davis held, have been vacated.