PROGRESS Updates List Of Talent Departures – No Longer Working With Travis Banks and Ligero

It was previously reported that PROGRESS Wrestling had cut ties with David Starr and Marc ‘Paz’ Perry, while suspending Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin and Scotty Davis. The promotion has since updated its list of suspensions and departures, revealing that Banks and now El Ligero will not be working for them at all.

Talent Suspensions And Departures

Further to our statement made earlier today, here is an update regarding specific allegations and current roster members:

David Starr – will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Marc ‘Paz’ Parry – will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Travis Banks – will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Ligero – will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Jordan Devlin – will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated

Scotty Davis – will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated

We take all these allegations extremely seriously. Those under suspension will have their situation reviewed periodically between now, and events starting again.

We continue to monitor and listen to the Speaking Out movement so that we can take appropriate action where necessary.