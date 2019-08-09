PROGRESS Results From Toronto: WALTER Defends PROGRESS Unified World Title

PROGRESS held an event in Toronto last night, which not only featured NXT UK talents like WALTER and Jordan Devlin, but AEW talents The Dark Order. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Jordan Devlin defeats Travis Banks

– Toni Storm defeats Holidead

– Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeat The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) and The Butcher And The Blade (Andy Williams & Pepper Parks)

– Trent Seven defeats Eddie Kingston

– Chris Brookes & Jordynne Grace defeat David Starr & Jody Threat

– PROGRESS Unified World Championship: WALTER (c) defeats Paul Robinson