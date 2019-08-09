wrestling / News
PROGRESS Results From Toronto: WALTER Defends PROGRESS Unified World Title
PROGRESS held an event in Toronto last night, which not only featured NXT UK talents like WALTER and Jordan Devlin, but AEW talents The Dark Order. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Jordan Devlin defeats Travis Banks
– Toni Storm defeats Holidead
– Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeat The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) and The Butcher And The Blade (Andy Williams & Pepper Parks)
– Trent Seven defeats Eddie Kingston
– Chris Brookes & Jordynne Grace defeat David Starr & Jody Threat
– PROGRESS Unified World Championship: WALTER (c) defeats Paul Robinson
Eddie Kingston and @trentseven decided to start their match at the bar at @ThisIs_Progress last night 💪💪 #progresstoronto pic.twitter.com/vDeC5kV5at
— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) August 9, 2019
Walter 2 Belts!@WalterAUT @ThisIs_Progress #ProgressToronto 🍁🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/alIEKGgwdz
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) August 9, 2019
Yooooo, not the merch, Eddie! 😂@MadKing1981@ThisIs_Progress#ProgressToronto 🇨🇦🍁 pic.twitter.com/5GAHrkvlU4
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) August 9, 2019
The look on @JordynneGrace face made my night… as always @OBEYBrookes is the best #ProgressToronto JihaD pic.twitter.com/JQe1dRPKEj
— 📟ARCEGATRON📟 (@JihaDScorcese) August 9, 2019
Wake up call from @WalterAUT #ProgressToronto pic.twitter.com/dM74EkILfm
— Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) August 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Thinks Roman Reigns Standing Behind Becky Lynch on WWE 2K20 Cover Sends a Big Message, Addresses Negativity Over Lynch Sharing the Cover
- Alex Shelley Talks About Some of TNA’s ‘Moronic’ Booking Decisions During His Time There
- Kay Lee Ray Hopes Intergender Wrestling Happens In WWE Sooner Rather Than Later
- Salina de la Renta On How Total Divas Got Her Into Wrestling, Not Being Into It Growing Up