wrestling / News
PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Results 5.27.24:Luke Jacobs vs. Ricky Knight Jr.
PROGRESS Wrestling held night two of its PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 event on May 27 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2024 Quarter Final: Eddie Dennis def. Tate Mayfairs
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2024 Quarter Final: Luke Jacobs def. Kid Lykos II
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2024 Quarter Final: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Mike Santana
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2024 Quarter Final: Man Like DeReiss def. Shelton Benjamin by DQ
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship – Ladder Match: Rhio (c) def. Kanji and Lizzy Evo and Nina Samuels
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2024 Semi Final: Luke Jacobs def. Eddie Dennis
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2024 Semi Final: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Man Like DeReiss
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Axel Tischer def. YOICHI (c) to win the title.
* Battle Royal: Gene Munny def. Aigle Blanc and Connor Mills and KC Navarro and Leon Slater and Mike D and Taishi Ozawa and TK Cooper
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2024 Final: Luke Jacobs def. Ricky Knight Jr.