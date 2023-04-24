wrestling / News

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 151 Full Results 04.23.2023: Spike Trivet vs. Cara Noir Title Headliner, More

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory

The Chapter 151: Heavy Metal show was hosted by PROGRESS Wrestling on April 23 in Camden Town, London, England. You can find the complete results (via PWMania) and some highlights below.

* Leon Slater def. Danny Black, Lio Rush, and Robbie X

* LA Taylor def. Session Moth Martina

* Charles Crowley def. Mike Bird

* Millie McKenzie def. Skye Smitson

* Man Like DeReiss vs. Callum Newman ended in double countout

* The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) def. CPF (Callum Newman & Maverick Mayhew)

* PROGRESS World Championship Steel Cage Match: Spike Trivet def. Cara Noir

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PROGRESS Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading