wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 151 Full Results 04.23.2023: Spike Trivet vs. Cara Noir Title Headliner, More
The Chapter 151: Heavy Metal show was hosted by PROGRESS Wrestling on April 23 in Camden Town, London, England. You can find the complete results (via PWMania) and some highlights below.
* Leon Slater def. Danny Black, Lio Rush, and Robbie X
* LA Taylor def. Session Moth Martina
* Charles Crowley def. Mike Bird
* Millie McKenzie def. Skye Smitson
* Man Like DeReiss vs. Callum Newman ended in double countout
* The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) def. CPF (Callum Newman & Maverick Mayhew)
* PROGRESS World Championship Steel Cage Match: Spike Trivet def. Cara Noir
👉 This is PROGRESS pic.twitter.com/yfA7k350uc
— Lee McAteer (@MrLeeMcAteer) April 23, 2023
🔞The Youngest In Charge makes his way to the ring to face Danny Black, Lio Rush & the just added Robbie X.#HEAVYMETAL #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/bFuZhmCeLN
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 23, 2023
👋 The Spectacular Tw*t & now God, Charles Crowley has returned to PROGRESS for the first time this year
🎤 What story will he tell against Mike Bird today?#HEAVYMETAL #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/eimZrtfznS
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 23, 2023
🩸 The Sovereign Lord & your PROGRESS Men’s World Champion, Spike Trivet makes his way to the ring to enter the steel cage.
🏆 Spike Trivet Vs Cara Noir for the PROGRESS Men’s World Championship – Steel Cage Match
🙌 H I S T O R Y M A K E R S#HEAVYMETAL #TheFinalAct pic.twitter.com/EaN7sXNCqW
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 23, 2023