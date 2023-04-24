PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 151 Full Results 04.23.2023: Spike Trivet vs. Cara Noir Title Headliner, More

The Chapter 151: Heavy Metal show was hosted by PROGRESS Wrestling on April 23 in Camden Town, London, England. You can find the complete results (via PWMania) and some highlights below.

* Leon Slater def. Danny Black, Lio Rush, and Robbie X

* LA Taylor def. Session Moth Martina

* Charles Crowley def. Mike Bird

* Millie McKenzie def. Skye Smitson

* Man Like DeReiss vs. Callum Newman ended in double countout

* The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) def. CPF (Callum Newman & Maverick Mayhew)

* PROGRESS World Championship Steel Cage Match: Spike Trivet def. Cara Noir

👉 This is PROGRESS pic.twitter.com/yfA7k350uc — Lee McAteer (@MrLeeMcAteer) April 23, 2023

🔞The Youngest In Charge makes his way to the ring to face Danny Black, Lio Rush & the just added Robbie X.#HEAVYMETAL #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/bFuZhmCeLN — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 23, 2023

👋 The Spectacular Tw*t & now God, Charles Crowley has returned to PROGRESS for the first time this year 🎤 What story will he tell against Mike Bird today?#HEAVYMETAL #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/eimZrtfznS — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 23, 2023