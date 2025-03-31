wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 178: Fix Your Hearts Results – Eddie Dennis Says Goodbye
PROGRESS Wrestling held their event Chapter 178: Fix Your Hearts last night at The Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are results, via PWPonderings:
* Michael Oku (w/ Amira) def. Myles Kayman. Ethan Allen attacked Oku after the match, but Oku and Amira fought back.
* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Doghouse Rules Match: Simon Miller (c) def. Gene Munny
* Nina Samuels def. Millie McKenzie
* No Ropes I Quit Tag Team Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) def. Connor Mills & Nico Angelo
* Last Man Standing Match: Tate Mayfairs def. Eddie Dennis
* Charles Crowley def. Session Moth Martina. Will Kroos then rebelled against Martina after she slapped him.
* Cara Noir def. Trent Seven
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (c). Nick Riley then announced he’s leaving PROGRESS.
Et bien il était super ce show 😊@ThisIs_Progress #chapter178 #fixyourhearts pic.twitter.com/03SqEHU7aC
— Sylvain (@sylbat_) March 30, 2025
Nephew no more @willkroos has dropped @mothfromdaflats (literally) and @imsomunny @ThisIs_Progress #FIXYOURHEARTS pic.twitter.com/j1OXJ9MjeD
— The FiveMarks (@FiveMarksPod) March 30, 2025
AND NEW!!!! @PureTKC @ChuckMambo @ThisIs_Progress #FIXYOURHEARTS pic.twitter.com/qQ6FdzMAnp
— The FiveMarks (@FiveMarksPod) March 30, 2025
It's over
Tate wins. Is this the end for Eddie Dennis?
What a fight#FixYourHearts pic.twitter.com/nE1h3Wy0c9
— Cjellio aka Cody (without the neck tattoo) (@Cjellio) March 30, 2025
@NicoAngelo_BHG QUIT!!!! @KidLykos and @KidLykosII WIN!!!! @ThisIs_Progress #FIXYOURHEARTS pic.twitter.com/Yhp7QMkP5o
— The FiveMarks (@FiveMarksPod) March 30, 2025
@EddieDennis1986 is the fucking man!!! @ThisIs_Progress #FIXYOURHEARTS pic.twitter.com/B5EjV3d0YN
— The FiveMarks (@FiveMarksPod) March 30, 2025
It’s the end https://t.co/M7zRZdk6pj
— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) March 30, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in Body Stockings, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On The ‘Honeymoon’ Stage Of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run Ending
- More Former TNA Staff Working For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase On Why Vince McMahon Gave Ultimate Warrior His Mega Push