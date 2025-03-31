PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 178: Fix Your Hearts Results – Eddie Dennis Says Goodbye

PROGRESS Wrestling held their event Chapter 178: Fix Your Hearts last night at The Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are results, via PWPonderings:

* Michael Oku (w/ Amira) def. Myles Kayman. Ethan Allen attacked Oku after the match, but Oku and Amira fought back.

* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Doghouse Rules Match: Simon Miller (c) def. Gene Munny

* Nina Samuels def. Millie McKenzie

* No Ropes I Quit Tag Team Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) def. Connor Mills & Nico Angelo

* Last Man Standing Match: Tate Mayfairs def. Eddie Dennis

* Charles Crowley def. Session Moth Martina. Will Kroos then rebelled against Martina after she slapped him.

* Cara Noir def. Trent Seven

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (c). Nick Riley then announced he’s leaving PROGRESS.