Travis Banks Injured and Forced to Withdraw From PROGRESS Wrestling Coast to Coast Tour, Details Announced for Hello Wembley Card

– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Travis Banks has suffered a dislocated shoulder. As a result, he’s been forced to withdraw from the promotion’s upcoming Coast to Coast tour set for the United States. You can check out the announcement from PROGRESS posted on social media below.

– PROGRESS also announced details for its upcoming Hello Wembley show on Twitter, which you can see below.