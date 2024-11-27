wrestling / News

Josh Woods vs. Matt Taven Pure Rules Match, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV - Pure Rules Match Matt Taven vs Josh Woods Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor announced new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Matt Taven faces Josh Woods in a Pure Rules Match. Also set for tomorrow, The Conglomeration faces The Grizzled Young Veterans and Pat Buck in a six-man tag team bout. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Pure Rules Match: Matt Taven vs. Josh Woods
* The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Rocky Romero) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Pat Buck
* AR Fox vs. John Silver
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. JD Drake & BEEF
* MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) vs. Iron Savages (Bulk Bronson & Beefcake Boulder)
* Queen Aminata in action
* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka in action
* Emergency MEM Athena World Tour

