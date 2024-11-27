wrestling / News
Josh Woods vs. Matt Taven Pure Rules Match, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor announced new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Matt Taven faces Josh Woods in a Pure Rules Match. Also set for tomorrow, The Conglomeration faces The Grizzled Young Veterans and Pat Buck in a six-man tag team bout. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Pure Rules Match: Matt Taven vs. Josh Woods
* The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Rocky Romero) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Pat Buck
* AR Fox vs. John Silver
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. JD Drake & BEEF
* MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) vs. Iron Savages (Bulk Bronson & Beefcake Boulder)
* Queen Aminata in action
* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka in action
* Emergency MEM Athena World Tour
The Grizzled Young Veterans @ZackGibsonGYV & @JamesDrakePro teams up with Pat Buck as they take on The Conglomeration @SussexCoChicken, @KORcombat & @azucarRoc TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/Kjci8iAKiX
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 27, 2024
.@SilverNumber1 is BACK in #ROH singles action as he takes on the dynamic @ARealFoxx TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/jatBjvSkYx
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 27, 2024
The path to the #ROH World Tag Team Titles continues as The Righteous @NoNamexVincent & @DEATHxWALKS take on @BEEFTCB & @RealJDDrake TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/D7UqKtUG3O
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 27, 2024
The climb continues in the Pure Rankings for @MattTaven as he takes on the former #ROH Pure Champion @WoodsIsTheGood TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/ps9mWTX56b
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 27, 2024
THE QUEEN IS BACK! 👑 @amisylle returns to singles action TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV—don’t miss it!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/gsNZ6K5lwf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 27, 2024
LEEJ @EjTheJudge & @BigShottyLee are BACK in tag-team competition TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/Yu4Gi9tyVq
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 27, 2024