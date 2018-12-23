Pursuit Channel Has Not Yet Acknowledged Impact Wrestling Move on Official Website or Social Channels

– Earlier today, PWInsider has not yet publicly acknowledged the move for Impact Wrestling to the network. That’s not entirely 100 percent accurate. When the initial announcement was made last Friday (Dec. 21), Pursuit Channel CEO and Founder Rusty Faulk did make a statement on the move in the official press release.

However, the official website for Pursuit appears to make no mention of Impact joining the network whatsoever. Additionally, the social channels for Pursuit (Facebook, Twitter) don’t appear to make any mention of Impact Wrestling joining the network either. The Twitter account for Pursuit has not even been updated since November 30.

Granted this is the holiday season, but it doesn’t exactly bode well for the amount of promotion and reach for the promotion’s move to a new network. Impact is set to move to Pursuit on January 11, 2019. You can read Pursuit’s Rusty Faulk statement on the move for Impact to Pursuit’s Friday lineup below:

“Pursuit Channel is pleased to welcome IMPACT Wrestling into our Friday night lineup of popular shows. MPACT Wrestling programming is perfect for our audience, which enjoys adventurous content to feed their wild side. We look forward to a long partnership and providing our fans with new and exciting world-class content while expanding IMPACT Wrestling’s audience to a new base.”