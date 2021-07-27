wrestling / News
PWG Announces Threemendous VI Show For September
July 26, 2021 | Posted by
PWG will bring back Threemendous for its sixth iteration in September. The company announced on Monday that Threemendous VI will take place from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. No details were announced for the show at this time.
PWG announced its return to live shows earlier this month, setting Mystery Vortex 7 for August 1st.
September 26. Threemendous VI. pic.twitter.com/TfgsMV2YQP
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 27, 2021