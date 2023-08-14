wrestling / News
PWG Twenty: Mystery Vortex Results: Iron Man Match Headlines
Pro Wrestling Guerilla held their event PWG Twenty: Mystery Vortex last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are results, via SoCal Uncensored:
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Rey Horus
* Jon Moxley def. Titus Alexander
* Roderick Strong def. Michael Oku
* Evil Uno, Maki Itoh & Aramis def. Peter Avalon, Masha Slamovich & Latigo
* Rey Fenix def. Taurus
* 60-Minute Iron Man Match for PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Mike Bailey 4-3. The match went to sudden death after a 3-3 draw, where Garcia won.
.@Takesoup gets the win in the opener #PWG20 pic.twitter.com/0zg57d6tIS
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023
.@EvilUno, @maki_itoh and @AramisLuchador get the win #PWG20 pic.twitter.com/wba0pJLWu5
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023
Jon Moxley gets the win in his PWG debut #PWG20 pic.twitter.com/62MQbv2lAD
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023
.@roderickstrong gets the win #PWG20 pic.twitter.com/RHpnI7ipBx
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023
.@GarciaWrestling wins 4-3 to retain the PWG World Championship after sudden death #PWG20 pic.twitter.com/gGT2crmbWH
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023
Match 3 #PWG20 Michael Oku vs @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/zqaJtk6Jwy
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023
