PWG Twenty: Mystery Vortex Results: Iron Man Match Headlines

Pro Wrestling Guerilla held their event PWG Twenty: Mystery Vortex last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are results, via SoCal Uncensored:

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Rey Horus

* Jon Moxley def. Titus Alexander

* Roderick Strong def. Michael Oku

* Evil Uno, Maki Itoh & Aramis def. Peter Avalon, Masha Slamovich & Latigo

* Rey Fenix def. Taurus

* 60-Minute Iron Man Match for PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Mike Bailey 4-3. The match went to sudden death after a 3-3 draw, where Garcia won.

