PWG Twenty: Mystery Vortex Results: Iron Man Match Headlines

August 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWG Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Logo Image Credit: PWG

Pro Wrestling Guerilla held their event PWG Twenty: Mystery Vortex last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are results, via SoCal Uncensored:

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Rey Horus
* Jon Moxley def. Titus Alexander
* Roderick Strong def. Michael Oku
* Evil Uno, Maki Itoh & Aramis def. Peter Avalon, Masha Slamovich & Latigo
* Rey Fenix def. Taurus
* 60-Minute Iron Man Match for PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Mike Bailey 4-3. The match went to sudden death after a 3-3 draw, where Garcia won.

