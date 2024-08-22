QT Marshall Details His Responsibilities in AEW

In an interview with Tapped Out (via Fightful), QT Marshall spoke about his responsibilities in AEW and said that he tries to be a bridge between talent and Tony Khan. Marshall returned to the company in February, resuming his duties as the Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination. He said:

“So, I guess show coordination is like helping put the show together I’d say. VP of creative coordination is like, I really try to be a bridge between the talent and Tony. I kind of know what Tony looks for when it comes to pitching ideas so I can kind of filter them a little bit unless the talent is just so adamant that their idea is right, then we’ll go to Tony. I didn’t really have a choice, let’s put it that way. It was like, ‘Hey, it’s time to be promoted, this what what we’re thinking.’ Okay. I think I have a lot of other responsibilities that aren’t on paper, those aren’t what I’m told I have to do, I think I just do them. Then there’s like always this weird question of, what does he do here? It’s like, I’m not on the computer anymore, I don’t bring my computer to work. I bring a backpack and I’m wearing an Under Armour polo with sweatpants on and it’s like, what is he doing? At the end of the day, everyone knows what I’m doing but they don’t see it.”

“I used to walk around with a computer and format the show with Tony, a lot of that responsibility went away when I went away because we had to fill those roles. It’s not something I really clamor for but at the end of the day, a title is a title, I don’t really look at it like that. You can call me whatever you want, I know what my job is and I guess it’s really just to alleviate a lot of the pressure from Tony and filter a lot of the things because again, we have so much talents and they all want to be world champion, I get it. So, how do we make that happen to where there’s not a line at the door for three and a half hours. I walk around, I talk to each talent. They all know they can trust me. I also give them a perspective as a talent but also a perspective from the office side, which is really important to be able to explain stuff to a talent and not be able to sugarcoat anything or [say], oh, I’ll find out for you. Whatever you say you’re gonna do, just do it and it’s pretty easy.“