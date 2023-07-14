QT Marshall Praises Harley Cameron, Says RJ City Helps With QTV Segments

In an interview with SEScoops, QT Marshall spoke about his QTV group, specifically praising the work of Harley Cameron. Here are highlights:

On his milestones in AEW: “In AEW, I was Paul Wight’s first match, Brodie Lee’s first match, involved in the first-ever Bunkhouse match, first-ever Dynamite with fans again. I was in the first match there. There have been a lot of things I can hang my hat on and say I was the first.”

On QTV segments: “When we do QTV, we have someone who helps us write the stuff, RJ City. Of course, I’m the leader. At the same time, I wanted to let the [group] show character. The more outrageous, the better. It’s giving the talent hopefully an outlet to present themselves.”

On Harley Cameron: “We decided we needed a female in the group. She had done Dark for us once. I saw her do the Adam Cole song and thought this girl is pretty talented, and can wrestle. We haven’t seen it yet, but she can wrestle. That rap, it took her 15 minutes to rap. She went to catering and came back within 15 minutes and had everything down. It was just a freestyle. I thought it was really good. It’s something I pushed for her to do with The Acclaimed. We were just going to put it on social media. Then when other people saw it, they thought this has to be on TV. This is good. She did it herself. We laid the clips of us. But she had her producer. She did the whole music video herself. That’s how our company is with the Darby’s of the world. They go out and do stuff themselves, and it helped them get over. Whether they loved it or hated it, they are talking about it….I will say this as humbly as possible. QTV always does a good rating. Whether it’s a match or segment it always does well. I think people want to see me get beat up, which is good.”