Queen Zelina & Carmella Split As Team on WWE Raw

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions aren’t even a team anymore after this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday’s show, Queen Zelina and Carmella split as a team following their loss to Sasha Banks & Naomi in the four-way WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match at night two of WrestleMania 38.

Before the two could have their tag match against Shayna Baszler & Natalya, Zelina went off on Carmella and blamed her for the loss because she was focused on her wedding. Carmella fired back that Zelina was no longer a bridesmaid and they ended up fighting.

Carmella and Graves are set to get married this week.