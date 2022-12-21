Quetzalli Bulnes Comments On Her WWE Release Earlier This Month

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Quetzalli Bulnes spoke about her release from WWE, which happened at the beginning of the month on December 1. Bulnes served as the host for WWE’s Spanish language web shows ‘El Brunch’ and ‘WWE Ahora’. On October 30, she was involved in an incident at a CDMX House Show in Mexico City, Mexico with the arena’s security team & Spanish Wrestling Content Creator Falbak. That was what led to her release.

She said: “At the end of the day, they were four wonderful years with wonderful experiences. Regarding the reason for my exit, I want to say it like this: It was a case of bad understanding and bad communication between myself and other parts of Mexico. We know all the alignments in the United States and they are extremely professional & they have everything extremely structured, but I wanted to bring input to it. It all started with me meeting Falbak (Wrestling Content Creator on Twitch & YouTube from Spain) and when I met him, I do have to emphasize that he has a lot of talent that is so young and so focused on what he wants, it’s honestly surprising & admirable. I wish nothing but the best wishes on all of his future endeavors & his career in general. The support he had in this situation is different from what I had. That said, he is much younger than me, there was never any intimate relationship between me & because he is too young, but it was a friendship that we had at the time. During this whole “Quetzalbak” thing the community created, I was surprised when I was in Arena Monterrey and was in awe with how the crowd was enthusiastic about the hype. It was an idea that came to my head, a flower that blossomed, and from there came a series of ideas from a series of elements. The execution was because of a lack of communication from all angles. That some have already taken their part of the blame, like Falbak, is not my thing and it does not concern me. It was a good idea to me for the community to see him say “Hey look, here’s a rose!”. They told me backstage to say Falbak’s name in the ring. A lot of it was out of my hands and it was a series of bad understandings and the alignments were not respected, and I understand that completely. These actions have these types of repercussions. Had I known what would have happened afterward, I would not have done it whatsoever due to the unfortunate situation, but it is not up to me to judge who is to blame and who isn’t because that is not my position. I am just here to talk about what I experienced and how I am doing at this time. Basically, this was the scene that was lived and, I say this from the bottom of my heart, it hurts me a lot because what started as a small idea devolved into this huge thing and I have nothing else to do but to learn from my mistakes, to continue my path & be thankful because, and no one can deny it, it is the biggest company in all of Wrestling and it was an honor being in the company. It was incredible the quality of the people I worked with in the United States. It was a dream, but you have to wake up from dreams too, so that’s the situation.“