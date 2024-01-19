R-Truth Recalls 24/7 Title Run, Says There Were No Rules When It Came To It

R-Truth held the WWE 24/7 Championship a record 53 times during its three-year lifespan, and he recently looked back on his run. The title, which was introduced by Mick Foley in May of 2019, became synonymous with Truth, who spoke about his experiences with it on Busted Open Radio. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the title’s introduction: “They gave me a call. Bobby Roode had it and they were like…I was on SmackDown, and they wanted me to go to Raw and do a backstage promo, didn’t tell me what it was. When I got to Raw, I saw Mick pull that thing out of the bag and everyone said that thing was ugly. Everybody was like, ‘Ugly, ugly.’ Nobody liked it. It had a different look, we’re going to say.”

On his run with the title: “The first night I won it, it went up. It was crazy, me beating Roode for it. I like being funny, and if ya’ll give me an opportunity to make things funny, that was just my playground at that moment. All the things myself and the writers were coming up with, we were just hitting home runs. There was no rules when it came to the 24/7 Title. If there was rules, we broke them all. I think people were loving that.”