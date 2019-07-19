wrestling / News
R-Truth Defends 24/7 Title at San Diego Comic-Con (Video)
July 19, 2019
– R-Truth saw an unexpected challenger — and an expected one — for his 24/7 Championship step up at San Diego Comic-Con. Truth appeared on the IGN Live stream at the convention when The Hurricane appeared and confronted him. While Hurricane got a two-count, Truth kicked out and Hurricane left. Drake Maverick then showed up and tried to win the title, but failed and Truth escaped.
The full video from IGN is below:
