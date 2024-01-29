R-Truth Recalls His TNA Tag Team With Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones

In an interview with Fightful, R-Truth spoke about his short-lived tag team with former NFL player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones from their time in TNA Wrestling. The two actually became TNA tag team champions, defeating Kurt Angle and Sting at No Surrender 2007. They would hold them for a month, when Consequences Creed (Xavier Woods) replaced Pacman and the team lost to Tomko and AJ Styles at Bound for Glory.

Truth said: “Yes, yes. Dope, right? Two icons, you know what I’m saying? Two icons. Check it out, dog. It

was great, because I was ready. I’m a team player. Whatever his limitations was, it gave me more power to do what we needed to do as a team and that’s what I’m bringing to the Judgment Day. The same kind of energy. We just got to maintain and we got a lot of talking to do. Especially since last week, we got a lot of talking to do.“