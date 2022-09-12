R-Truth On Where Rumors Of His Beef With John Cena Came From, Cena’s Reaction To It

R-Truth was believed to have had a beef with John Cena for some time, and Truth recently talked about where they came from and Cena’s reaction to it. It was believed for a time that Truth and Cena had a legit beef over some diss tracks to WWE that Truth released, followed by a meeting between the two at an airport. Truth has spoken about the rumors before, but he went into more detail during an interview on Premier Live TV and you can check out the highlights below:

On where the rumor came about: “Konnan was the reason for that, though. I landed — this was after I did this the diss song about [WWE} and all that, I was mad I was ‘going through my thing.’ And I did a diss song and put it on YouTube, and like got a little views on it. Well John Cena landed in Charlotte and I was taking off. And we literally saw each other and did that [nod at each other], and we passed on, kept going. So when I got to I got to TV I said, ‘Man, John Cena was at the airport.’ They’re like, ‘Oh really? What happened?’ I said, ‘No, we just spoke to each other and that was about it.’ Immediately somebody said, ‘Hey I heard John Cena was in Charlotte, y’all passed by.’ I said, ‘Who told you that?’ And Konnan’s like, ‘Bro, people are going away disappointed. Like, you have to build this story up a little bit more.’ I said, ‘Bro that’s what happened.’ He said, ‘No, I’ll show you how to build it up.’

“Kept walking on through, ‘Hey Truth, was you and John Cena in the same airport?’ I was like, ‘Dog, he came through Charlotte and I was leaving out. We just waved and that was it.’ Konnan goes ‘But did you tell him about when you pushed him, though? Tell him that part!’ I said, ‘I didn’t push [him].’ He’s all, ‘Ronnie’s not, he don’t want to tell you he pushed him. And he said, ‘motherf**ker, come on!’ I said, ‘Bro, don’t go spreading that!’ And then before you know it, was all the way around that we had this big beef thing, the whole nine.”

On his first time meeting Cena after that: “When I signed back to the company, Cena was the big dog. And everybody was waiting for us to come — to meet face-to-face. Everybody was waiting, knew I signed back. And the boys are so crazy, man. Umaga man, RIP Umaga, he got me to come back, and even he was in the locker room. When I got to the locker room though, all of the boys were sitting down just watching. Cena was in the bathroom. So, when I came in I didn’t know this. They’re all sitting there waiting. And when he came in, he looked and said, ‘We not gonna have any problems, are we?’ I said, ‘Man, hell no. I’m on your ship.’ And he was like [scoffs], and we clap and [hug]. The whole locker room went, ‘Awww, man! S**t!'”

