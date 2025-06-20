Rachael Ellering Recalls Arn Anderson Making Promoter Pay Talent As Promised

Rachael Ellering recently recalled a moment when Arn Anderson handled a promoter who said he didn’t have the money to pay talent for a convention. Ellering spoke with Monte & The Pharaoh for a new interview and during the conversation, she recalled the story of a convention she was scheduled for where the promoter tried to tell talent he didn’t have the money to pay them before Anderson stepped in. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the convention promoter trying to avoid paying: “It was like a convention that I don’t even remember who was hosting and somewhere in Georgia and I was supposed to have a match on the show, and then there’s like a meet-and-greet thing before and there were all these legends and just anybody you could think of, they were there and we hadn’t even gotten into the area where the ring was to, okay, this is who I’m working with, any of that and Arn Anderson walked in and was like, ‘The guy doesn’t have the money to pay any of us,’ and I remember being two, three years in, you’re like, what does that mean? What do I do? Do I have to go talk to him? Like, what?”

On how Anderson handled the promoter: “So Tully Blanchard came over and he was like, ‘Okay, Rachael, we’re gonna go try to get the money from this guy.’ So everybody is just kind of like, ‘What’s going on? We’re not moving until this gets sorted,’ and then you see Arn follow this guy out to his car and you’re just watching from a hallway in this building like, ‘Oh my gosh, is Arn gonna give this guy a spinebuster? What’s happening right now?’ And Arn followed this guy to his house where he went and made him get the money and come pay and pay us all.

“Then after that, I remember Tully took a couple of us out to dinner and so, the show didn’t end up happening, the meet-and-greet stuff didn’t end up happening. So it was the first time I also showed up to something and was like, ‘We’re not doing the show? What? Okay.’ But it’s also a hilarious memory now but it’s also just a memory of like, oh, wow. That was so nice of Arn to do that for all of us, one. (The promoter got) Nothing. Exactly, and then I got a steak dinner with Tully Blanchard. I mean, come on, so, that was the most memorable I didn’t get paid moment of my career. Hopefully, I don’t have to worry about those anymore.”

Ellering is part of the AEW/ROH roster, having most recently competed on ROH on HonorClub back in May.