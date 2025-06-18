– During a recent appearance on Monte & The Pharaoh, AEW and ROH wrestler Rachael Ellering addressed criticism of AEW and ROH talents for not taking indie wrestling dates even though they aren’t frequently booked to work TV. Below are some highlights of Ellering’s comments (via Fightful):

Rachael Ellering on AEW and ROH talents needing to get their indie dates approved: “I myself feel like in the last year or two, I’ve lost a step working so infrequently, and being under contract, that’s such a tricky thing because technically, we can take independent bookings. You have to get them approved. They can’t clash with any shows or travel that you have as a contracted talent.”

On the potential risk of getting hurt at outside shows: “But then there’s also that risk of if you do that and you get hurt on the independent show, you’ve really put yourself in a corner, right? And so it’s such a challenge and like you said, it’s hard to find good, reputable, safe schools that have a good ring, good people to train with that have good intentions.”

On fans criticism for not working more indie shows if they’re not getting booked on TV: And I know that’s a big hold-up for a lot of us AEW, Ring of Honor talent… Again, back to fan comments online but, all the time, people, ‘Well, if they’re upset they’re not booked on TV, go work a bunch of indie shows,’ and it’s like, yes, the principle of that is right. Your heart is in the right place I suppose *Laughs*. But it’s definitely not as easy as just, well, let me just go get on a couple of local shows where the board’s broken in the middle of a ring and the ropes are really wobbly and there’s no mats outside of the ring, it’s not clean.”

On how you could be working with less experienced wrestlers: “You’re working with someone who’s a month into training that only knows how to do a tackle and so, there’s a lot that goes into, okay, I’ll work this show, I know who I’m working with. It’s a promoter I trust that I can work with and I’ll be safe and taken care of because a lot of places, that’s not the situation, right? A lot of wrestling schools, that’s not the situation. You’re not always in there with someone who should even be training, like considering themselves a trainer, and so, you have to really pick and choose your spots as they say and try to get the reps in when you can, try to improve on the things you can control.”

Ellering last wrestled on the May 15 edition of ROH on HonorClub TV.