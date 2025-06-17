Rachael Ellering Thinks Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Should Be Out Of Wrestling For Good

Rachael Ellering recently weighed in on a few wrestling stars who have generated significant backlash for their actions, namely Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. Ellering spoke with Monte & The Pharaoh for a new interview and during the conversation she was asked about the likes of Hogan and Tessa Blanchard, both of whom have had racism-related scandals, as well as McMahon who of course was forced out of the business due to the sexual assault and trafficking allegations against him.

“I think some cases are so warranted,” Ellering said (per Fightful). “Yeah, and I think that’s something that is a good progression in the last couple years in wrestling in trying to get some of these really scummy people out of wrestling, or at least limit what they’re doing. Because there are some really, really good people in wrestling… Give them the time, give them the money, give them the focus, right?”

She continued, “These people, I call them buttheads. I’m like, ‘We don’t need these buttheads.’ There are plenty of extremely talented, genuinely good people that are deserving of these spots and time and bookings and all of that and fanfare that — get the bad ones out of here because some of them genuinely deserve to be written off because they’re terrible human beings that in any line of work would be written off and so I think there’s some people that it’s totally justified…. I think Hulk Hogan should (be out of wrestling), yeah, and I have no comment on Tessa (Blanchard)… I don’t think he (Vince McMahon) should ever work in wrestling again.”