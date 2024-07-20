Raj Dhesi Announces His Upcoming Unhindered Tour Dates

– Fresh into his free agency, former WWE Champion The Maharaja Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal) announced his “Unhindered Tour.” Dhesi kicks off his tour starting on July 22 with a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. Raj Dhesi will also be appearing at WrestleCon and working AAA TripleMania next month. You can check out his upcoming dates and announcement below:

Jinder is unhindered.

* July 22 – K&S – VIRTUAL SIGNING

* July 26 – BLACK LABEL PRO – CHICAGO, IL

* July 27 – NORTHEAST WRESTLING – NEW HAVEN, CT

* August 2-3 – WRESTLECON – CLEVELAND, OH

* August 7 – AAA TRIPLEMANIA – MEXICO CITY, MX

* August 23 – GREEK TOWN WRESTLING – TORONTO, ON

* August 25 – HEROES HIDEOUT – ALBANY, NY

* August 31 – NCG WRESTLING – LEAMINGTON, ON

* September 28 – WRESTLEPRO – RAHWAY, NJ