wrestling / News
Raj Dhesi Announces His Upcoming Unhindered Tour Dates
– Fresh into his free agency, former WWE Champion The Maharaja Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal) announced his “Unhindered Tour.” Dhesi kicks off his tour starting on July 22 with a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. Raj Dhesi will also be appearing at WrestleCon and working AAA TripleMania next month. You can check out his upcoming dates and announcement below:
Jinder is unhindered.
* July 22 – K&S – VIRTUAL SIGNING
* July 26 – BLACK LABEL PRO – CHICAGO, IL
* July 27 – NORTHEAST WRESTLING – NEW HAVEN, CT
* August 2-3 – WRESTLECON – CLEVELAND, OH
* August 7 – AAA TRIPLEMANIA – MEXICO CITY, MX
* August 23 – GREEK TOWN WRESTLING – TORONTO, ON
* August 25 – HEROES HIDEOUT – ALBANY, NY
* August 31 – NCG WRESTLING – LEAMINGTON, ON
* September 28 – WRESTLEPRO – RAHWAY, NJ
Unhindered Tour Dates pic.twitter.com/y7q5NrXNbp
— The Maharaja (@RajTheMaharaja) July 20, 2024