Raj Dhesi Reflects On 2024 Segment With The Rock, Thinks He Held His Own

Raj Dhesi recently looked back at his 2024 WWE segment with The Rock, noting that he thinks he held his own with the Final Boss. The Rock appeared at WWE Day 1 in January of 2024 and had a back-and-forth with Dhesi, which led to Rock taking the then-Jinder Mahal out. Dhesi was a guest on Going Ringside and was asked about that segment; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On sharing the segment with The Rock: “It was amazing. I grew up watching The Rock. The very first day that I went to wrestling class, wrestling training, I had The Rock’s t-shirt on and I grew his sideburns. So, a full circle moment to be face-to-face with The Rock. I really think that I held my own pretty good against The Rock on the microphone.”

On working with Rock in the segment: “Very, very cool, very easy, very giving. Rock is a very, very special performer, very special person.”