Raj Dhesi Says Vince McMahon Left During His Punjabi Prison Match With Randy Orton

Raj Dhesi battled Randy Orton in at WWE Battleground 2017 in a Punjabi Prison match, and he recently recalled how Vince McMahon didn’t stick around for it. The former Jinder Mahal defeated Orton to retain the WWE Championship in the main event of the show inside the infamous structure, and he recalled feeling disrespected by the fact that McMahon wasn’t there after the match on Maven’s YouTube channel. You can see highlights below:

On McMahon leaving before the match ended: “It’s a one-man audience, basically we’re all just wrestling for Vince. When me and Randy [and] Great Khali came back, the ‘audience of one’ wasn’t there. He left. That was a little bit disrespectful. Even Randy was like, ‘Was he upset?’ And Michael [Hayes] was like, ‘No. He just left.'”

On his relationship with McMahon: “Earlier in my career, I always avoided Vince. I was always afraid of him. [But] during this time I got to work with him closely.”