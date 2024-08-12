Randy Orton Believed To Have Re-Signed With WWE

Fightful Select has reported that sources within WWE have indicated that Randy Orton has re-signed with the company.

He originally signed a five-year deal back in 2019, which was set to keep him under contract until the end of this year. However, it was said the deal wasn’t as clear-cut as it appeared.

Internally, the word is that he has actually secured a new deal. Reports suggest that Orton has agreed to a new five-year contract that would keep him with WWE until late 2029.

When a WWE executive was asked why they would offer him a new contract instead of just extending his current one because of his injury, the response was, “I can’t confirm that he signed a new deal, but the guaranteed money in contracts has changed significantly since 2019. There have been updates to our live event schedules, touring, international dates, media commitments, merchandise, and social media that make it more reasonable to negotiate a new deal in many cases.”