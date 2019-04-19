wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Hypes Appearance in SuperMansion, WWE Now Recaps the Superstar Shakeup

April 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Smackdown 1-22-19

– Randy Orton took to Twitter to promote his appearance in Crackle’s SuperMansion. Orton appears in the Earth Day special “World War Tree,” which is now available. Orton voices one of the sentient trees in the episode which are fighting back against mankind.

Orton posted:

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Now, which recaps the events of the Superstar Shakeup:

