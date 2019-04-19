WWE News: Randy Orton Hypes Appearance in SuperMansion, WWE Now Recaps the Superstar Shakeup

– Randy Orton took to Twitter to promote his appearance in Crackle’s SuperMansion. Orton appears in the Earth Day special “World War Tree,” which is now available. Orton voices one of the sentient trees in the episode which are fighting back against mankind.

Orton posted:

The toughest role I had yet, getting into character as a tree. This #EarthDay, watch the trees take their revenge in the #SuperMansionEarthDay Special, NOW streaming FREE on @SonyCrackle. See it here:https://t.co/0v8wbosK32 @SuperMansiontv — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 18, 2019

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Now, which recaps the events of the Superstar Shakeup: