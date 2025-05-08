Randy Orton Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Female Rappers

Randy Orton weighed in on his love for women who rap and named his Mt. Rushmore in the category. Orton spoke with Billboard for a new interview and talked about enjoying the work of female rappers, and was asked who his Mt. Rushmore of such would be.

On his appreciation of female rappers: “I think it’s a little bit of a lot of things, man. These women can f–king rap. It’s a little risqué, and I’m bumping it loud. I have a nice system in my home gym and when I’m working out, I’m playing Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, GloRilla, KenTheMan, every one I name [from the Sheamus workout video]. Baby Tate, Nicki Minaj, Bia.

“There’s a rapper from Italy and she was at the show. I didn’t meet her or anything. They just went to her and did a live shot. I forget where we were in Italy, but her name was Anna Pepe. I looked her up and she’s great. I put her on the playlist. There’s a Spanish girl. Snow Tha Product. There’s always a bad-ass bassline in the back. It’s just fun to workout to, but I like a little bit of everything, too. I grew up on classic rock. My dad used to have that playing. Zeppelin, Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Styx, Rush, but then in high school, Nirvana, Metallica, all that s**t.”

On growing up a rap fan: “My first rap cassette tape that I got, I was like 11, 12, 13, early ’90s, was LL Cool J, “I’m Bad.” [Starts rapping] ‘No rapper can rap quite like I can/ I’ll take a muscle-bound man and put his face in the sand,” I remember going to bed listening to that s–t and just fell in love with it. 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Kendrick, Mac Miller, Eminem and there’s so many different artists on the playlist that sometimes I’ll throw Pandora on and I won’t even know who I’m hearing, but I’m digging it. I love a little bit of everything, man.”

On his Mt. Rushmore of female rappers: “I think Cardi and Nicki [Minaj] have to be up there. F–k. Megan [The Stallion] and GloRilla.”