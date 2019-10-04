Randy Orton Praises AEW and Sammy Guevara: ‘I’d Love to Work With That Kid’

– A clip of WWE Superstar Randy Orton playing Call of Duty last night on Twitch has surfaced online. In the clip, Orton started talking about AEW Dynamite, which debuted this week on TNT, and he had high praise for AEW and the opening match on Dynamite between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. You can listen to the clip of Orton talking about AEW and Sammy Guevara below.

Randy Orton stated, “Speaking of Vince, that AEW was f***ing cool, huh? Did you watch that show last night? Oh my God! I’ll tell you what. It’s that big match feel, the big show feel.”

He added, “Cody and Sammy Guevara? That kid can do some s***. I’d love to work with that kid. They had a great match. And I thought opening the show with that match was a good idea and well received.”