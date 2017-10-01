Rapper Who Composed Jinder Mahal’s Entrance Theme Praises World Champ’s Work Ethic

– The Express Tribune recently interviewed Pakistani rapper, Ali Kaz, who worked on entrance theme music, “Sher,” for WWE world heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal.

According to Kaz, this was the biggest project of his career, and he didn’t know who Jim Johnston and Jinder Mahal were beforehand. Below are some highlights from the interview.

Ali Kaz on working with WWE and Jim Johnston: “At that time, I didn’t know who Jim Johnston or Jinder Mahal was. Upon researching, I figured that this was going to be the biggest project of my life.”

Ali Kaz on being the first Pakistani hip-hop artist to work with WWE: “I am the first Pakistani hip-hop artist to work with WWE on a track and it gives me a new confidence and pride that I can bring Pakistani hip-hop to a new level.”

Ali Kaz’s thoughts on Jinder Mahal: “I think Jinder Mahal is very hardworking and talent wrestler. He has been trying to build an image for a very long time and I think finally he has proven his potential to the world. … He didn’t give up for years and he improved himself tremendously to be the world champion. I have mad respect for him.”