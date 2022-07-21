wrestling / News
Rapper Kevin Gates Decks Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite
– Tony Nese took a right hook to the chin from rapper Kevin Gates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Nese and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt a championship celebration by Swerve in Our Glory and Sterling tried to get Gates, who was at ringside, to sign his petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Gates refused and Sterling insulted him, which led to Gates crossing the barricade. He ended up face to face with Nese and Gates threw a right hook that knocked him down:
Welcome to #AEWDynamite @jermainedupri
Snag us some ringside footage 🙏#FyterFest pic.twitter.com/zjn42kmxjb
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 21, 2022
Here to celebrate with Swerve In Our Glory, it's @iamkevingates Kevin Gates! Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ee5WVinyma
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
Did @iamkevingates just knock out Tony Nese?! What a celebration for Swerve in Our Glory, indeed! It’s #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CexK5ISUbx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping
- Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks He Didn’t ‘Level Up’ In WWE, Motivation Behind Joining AEW
- Kevin Nash on His Argument With Shawn Michaels Over In-Ring Style at WWE NXT 2.0 TV Taping
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over