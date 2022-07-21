Rapper Kevin Gates Decks Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

– Tony Nese took a right hook to the chin from rapper Kevin Gates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Nese and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt a championship celebration by Swerve in Our Glory and Sterling tried to get Gates, who was at ringside, to sign his petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Gates refused and Sterling insulted him, which led to Gates crossing the barricade. He ended up face to face with Nese and Gates threw a right hook that knocked him down:

Here to celebrate with Swerve In Our Glory, it's @iamkevingates Kevin Gates! Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ee5WVinyma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022