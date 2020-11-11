wrestling / News

Rascals Reportedly Exiting Impact Wrestling

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rascalz

The Rascalz look to be on their way out of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s episode, it was revealed that the trio are being “evicted” from the Treehouse and a match was set up for next week as their “last hurrah,” with Dez and Wentz facing Rich Swann and Trey Miguel.

According to PWInsider, all signs suggest that this is a legitimate exit “barring a last second change.” The group signed with Impact in the fall of 2018. In recent months, Miguel has been receiving a push and competed for the vacant Impact World Title at Slammiversary, as well as for the X-Division title at Bound For Glory.

