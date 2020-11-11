Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. We’re pushing through October at a brisk pace (too quick for my Hooptober horror movie watching challenge) and Bound For Glory is coming up fast. There’s still a lot of matches to build, so hopefully we get some of that this week. Let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: Heath tries to get his contract signed but needs to get healthy, to his dissatisfaction. Meanwhile Sherlock Dreamer has narrowed his list of John E. Bravo shooting suspects to 10 people, and Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship match against Su Yung is made a No DQ match. Finally, Eddie Edwards and Rich Swann battle Eric Young and Sami Callihan, with Ken Shamrock’s interference allowing the heels to pick up the win.

* We start the show with Kaleb with a K in the ring, who isn’t here to talk about him but instead to give us sweet premium content of Tenille. He recounts all of her social media followers and tells us to put our hands together for her, and out she comes for her tag team match with Madison Rayne against Havok and Nevaeh.

Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Madison and Tenille can’t agree who’s gonna start, and it ends up being Madison against Nevaeh. Madison with a schoolgirl to start it off, and Nevaeh quickly kicks out and takes her down with a side headlock before they break. Lockup, Nevaeh with a waistlock, it turns into some counter wrestling that ends with an armdrag from Rayne. Rayne off the ropes with another armdrag, she charges in at a rising Nevaeh in the corner who dodges and hits a snapmare and neck whip for a two-count. Rayne tags out and Rayne insults Rayne, Tenille says she’s got it. She dodges a clothesline and they trade a series of waistlocks until Tenille declares Nevaeh the winner and promptly sweeps the leg. Side headlock from Tenille with noogies for insult, Nevaeh to her fight and pushes Tenille back, Tenille with a kick and Nevaeh tags in Havok. Tenille tries to get Havok to chill but no luck. Havok lunches in the corner, Tenille dodges but Havok grabs the hair. She picks Dashwood up but Tenille slips out the back into a sleeper. Havok counters by slamming Tenille into the corner, then whips her out and back into the corner. She goes in but Tenille with a drop toehold to send Havok face first into the second turnbuckle, Tenille charges in with a crossbody and gets a two-count. Havok up and she’s pissed, Tenille quickly tags out and leaps out of the ring. Rayne says she’s not getting in the ring but Havok grabs her and pulls her through the ropes! Havok flings Rayne by the hair into the hostile corner, Nevaeh tagged in and it’s a backbreaker clothesline combo that gets two. Madison picked up and thrown into the hostile corner, Havok tagged in and she picks Rayne up for a choke lift. Rayne with a double ear clap to get out and a step-up enzuigiri, she locks in an inverted facelock but Havok picks her up and hits a Tombstone for three!

Winner: Havok & Nevaeh (5:09)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: That wasn’t too bad, all in all. It was heavy on the story of the match, which was Madison and Tenille being badly matched as a team, but it also let Havok and Nevaeh look pretty strong heading into the tournament. There wasn’t anything amazing here but it was decently solid.

The winners leave as Tenille talks with Kaleb about her options.

* Josh is alone here to break down what just happened, he’s not excited that Madison isn’t going to be in a good mood. He hypes up Turning Point and breaks down what’s happening then and tonight. Turning Point has:

– Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan

– Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Good Brothers

– Bryan Myers vs. Swoggle

– Moose vs. Willie Mack

– Impact Knockouts Championship No DQ Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Meanwhile, tonight sees:

– Acey Romero vs. Chris Sabin

– Last Chance X-Division Championship Match: Rohit Raju vs. TJP

– Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards

– More John E. Bravo investigation

– Karl Anderson vs. Josh Alexander

* Gia Miller is backstage with the Good Brothers. She asks them about their Turning Point match and if they’re ready. Anderson says even asking is…something. He breaks down the match and says the Impact Tag Team Championship are the one title that’s eluded them and trust him: they’re walking out champions. But tonight, it’s Josh Alexander and he’ll see what the Machine Gun is all about. Ethan Page shows up and says they can’t stop talking about him. They mock his Karate Man character and Page slaps Alexander. Alexander responds with a slap back.