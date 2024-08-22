Rating & Viewership For WWE-Themed Celebrity Family Feud Episode

Celebrity Family Feud’s WWE star-featured episode aired on Tuesday, and the rating has been revealed. The episode, which featured Sonya Deville, Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Michin taking on te Street Profits, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory, scored a 0.33 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.6 million viewers.

The episode came in at #2 in its timeslot among broadcast network shows behind America’s Got Talent, which brought in a 0.41 demo rating and 4.32 million viewers. Among all broadcast shows for the night it was #3, with ABC’s Your Voice/Your Vote special bringing in a 0.37 and 3.00 million viewers.