Steve Maclin Wins Bloody Dog Collar Match In TNA Impact Main Event

Steve Maclin has moved past his rival Eric Young, retaining the TNA International Title against Young in a brutal Dog Collar match on Impact. Thursday night’s show saw the two battle in the main event with Maclin’s title on the line.

Maclin was busted open every early on when Young ground the dog collar chain on his forehead and they were both quickly a bloody mess. Maclin was able to fight off the Northern Armory and pin Young with the KIA for the win.

Maclin is the inaugural TNA International Champion and his reign stands at 22 days, having defeated Young and A. J. Francis in a tournament final at TNA Unbreakable on April 17th.

A bloody and battered @SteveMaclin is still dismantling the entire Northern Armory! WATCH #TNAiMPACT! on TNA+: https://t.co/afG9MKziZI pic.twitter.com/WBCtgxAOgO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 9, 2025