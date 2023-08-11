Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Collision & Dynamite

As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision had heavy drops against stiff competition, as it was down to 417,000 viewers, while the key 18-49 rating was down to 0.13 (164,000 viewers). It also had an 0.06 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite dropped in viewership, getting 846,000 viewers, while dropping in 18-49 with an 0.27 in 18-49 (373,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision faced competition from WWE Summerslam on Peacock, the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight and UFC on ESPN. It ended up ranking #16 for the night and #5 in its timeslot, behind UFC, On Patrol Live (925,000/0.15), Deadpool on FX (401,000/0.14) and Major League Baseball on FS 1 (553,000/0.14). The show had 53,000 in men 18-34 (down 47.5%), 28,000 in women 18-34 (up 16.7%), 91,000 in men 35-49 (down 38.1%) and 20,000 in women 35-49 (down 75.6%). The audience was 72.6% male in 18-49.

Q1: FTR vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage – 427,000 viewers, 151,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of FTR vs. Bill & Cage/FTR promo/Bullet Club Gold promo – 412,000 viewers (down 15,000), 156,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q3: Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez/Toni Storm promo – 388,000 viewers (down 24,000), 154,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q4: Samoa Joe squashes Serpentico & promo/The Acclaimed interview/The House of Black vs. Action Andretti, Lee Johnson & Darius Martin – 391,000 viewers (up 3,000), 156,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q5: End of House of Black vs. Andretti, Martin & Johnson/QT Marshall & Powerhouse Hobbs segment – 386,000 viewers (down 5,000), 151,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q6: Christian Cage promo/Jay White vs. Metalik – 431,000 viewers (up 45,000), 171,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q7: CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks – 459,000 viewers (up 28,000), 186,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q8: End of Punk vs. Starks – 442,000 viewers (down 17,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Overrun: Ricky Starks attacks Ricky Steamboat – 474,000 viewers (up 32,000), 189,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Dynamite was #1 for the night, ahead of Sista Series (1,076,000/0.24) and Real Housewives of Orange County (726,000/0.19). It managed to beat NBA and ABC, as well as FOX in its second hour (it fell behind Big Brother and MasterChef in hour one). It had its lowest lead-in ever, as Big Bang Theory had 774,000 viewers and an 0.14 in 18-49.

Compared to last week, the show was down 5.4% in viewers and down 8.1% in 18-49. Compared to last week, it was down 13% in viewers and down 13.9% in 18-49.

Q1: Jericho Appreciation Society segment – 892,000 viewers, 354,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jericho & Don Calls segment/The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys – 839,000 viewers (down 53,000), 339,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q3: The Young Bucks & FTR segment/Adam Cole & MJF segment/Blackpool Combat Club promo – 805,000 viewers (down 34,000), 347,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q4: Rob Van Dam vs. Jack Perry – 861,000 viewers (up 56,000), 371,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q5: MJF & Adam Cole segment – 889,000 viewers (up 28,000), 425,000 in 18-49 (up 54,000)

Q6: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros – 844,000 viewers (down 45,000), 399,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: End of BCC vs. Lucha Bros/Kenny Omega promo/Swerve Strickland, AR Fox, Darby Allin & Sting segment – 850,000 viewers (up 6,000), 395,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q8: Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida – 790,000 viewers (down 60,000), 355,000 in 18-49 (down 40,000)