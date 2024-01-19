Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite had its highest viewership in three months and its highest 18-49 rating since September. The show had 891,000 viewers and an 0.33 (435,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demo. The show also had an 0.26 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on the numbers, as well as a look at each individual quarter-hour.

Dynamite was #1 for the night and in its timeslot, beating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,093,000/0.29) NBA on ESPN, (786,000/0.24), Sista Series (1,131,000/0.24) and The Challenge (497,000/0.19).

Compared to last week, it was up 11.8% in viewers, up 15.4% in 18-49 and up 24.5% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 8% in viewers, up 8.2% in 18-49 and up 21.2% in 18-34. It had 117,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 21.9%), 66,000 in women 18-34 (up 29.4%), 181,000 in men 35-49 (up 11%) and 71,000 in women 35-49 (up 4.4%). The show’s audience was 68.5% male in 18-49.

Q1: Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes – 1,070,000 viewers, 467,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cage vs. Rhodes/Swerve Strickland promo/Chris Jericho & Matt Sydal segment – 997,000 viewers (down 73,000), 461,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q3: Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander vs. Trent Baretta & Orange Cassidy/Roderick Strong & Cassidy segment – 897,000 viewers (down 100,000), 430,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q4: Hangman Page promo/Jay Briscoe tribute & Mark Briscoe promo/Young Bucks interview – 907,000 viewers (up 10,000), 445,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q5: Mogul Embassy vs. Bullet Club Gold/Adam Cole & Wardlow promo – 873,000 viewers (down 34,000), 410,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q6: Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo – 795,000 viewers (down 78,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q7: Top Flight vs. Private Party – 754,000 viewers (down 41,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q8: Sting & Darby Allin promo/Samoa Joe vs. HOOK – 869,000 viewers (up 115,000), 451,000 in 18-49 (up 53,000)

Overrun: End of Joe vs. HOOK – 931,000 (up 62,000), 490,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)