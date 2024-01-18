– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday TV ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The live TBS broadcast, headlined by AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending his title against Hook, drew some of Dynamite’s best numbers in months.

Dynamite averaged 891,000 viewers this week, increasing 12% from last week’s audience of 797,000 viewers. This is the highest viewing audience of Dynamite in three months, since the October 17 episode, which averaged 901,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.33 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.29 rating. This is the highest key demo rating for Dynamite in nearly four months for the 2023 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam broadcast, featuring Samoa Joe vs. MJF in the main event. That show drew an average 0.36 rating in the same key demo.

Rankings data for cable original programming from last night is not yet available.