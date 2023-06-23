Ratings Breakdown For AEW Collision and Dynamite

This past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision debuted at #3 for cable, with 816,000 viewers and had an 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up in both metrics from the week before, drawing 902,000 viewers and an 0.33 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision had an 0.25 in 18-34. It was noted that it was #2 in its timeslot, behind the College World Series game between LSU and Tennessee on ESPN (1,608,000/0.39). Overall, it was also behind the UFC event on ESPN featuring Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori in the main event (943,000/0.37). It managed to beat everything on network TV, includin FOX Saturday Night Baseball (1,078,000/0.19). Before the arrival of Collision, TNT was doing around 0.11-0.14 in the time slot.

Collision tied with UFC for #3 in women 18-49, and also was #3 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #2 in men 12-34. It had 125,000 in men 18-49, 47,000 in women 18-49, 186,000 in men 35-49 and 74,000 in women 35-49. The audience was 72% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.17 in 12-17, 0.25 in 18-34, 0.41 in 35-49 and 0.27 in 50+.

Q1: CM Punk promo – 868,000 viewers, 440,000 in 18-49

Q2: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow/QT Marshall & Powerhouse Hobbs promo – 828,000 viewers (down 40,000), 416,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q3: Andrade vs. Buddy Matthews – 773,000 viewers (down 55,000), 390,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q4: End of Andrade vs. Matthews/Scorpio Sky video/Miro vs. Tony Nese – 835,000 viewers (up 62,000), 441,000 in 18-49 (up 51,000)

Q5: Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue/Ricky Starks promo – 813,000 viewers (down 22,000), 421,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q6: Jeff Jarrett promo/The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass segment – 756,000 viewers (down 57,000), 416,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q7: CMFTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold – 823,000 viewers (up 67,000), 468,000 in 18-49 (up 52,000)

Q8: End of CMFTR vs. Joe & Bullet Club Gold – 902,000 viewers (up 79,000), 467,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite had an 0.24 in 18-34. It was #2 for the night on cable and had its best 18-49 number since February 22.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 8.4% in viewers, up 11.2% in 18-49 and down 4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 2.7% in viewers, up 6.1% in 18-49 and up 25.2% in 18-34. Dynamite had 110,000 viewers in men 18-34, 59,000 in women 18-34, 199,000 in men 35-49 and 68,000 in women 35-49. The show had 309,000 men in 18-49 (up 12.8 percent%) and 127,000 women in 18-49 (up 7.6%). The audience was 70.9% male in 18-49.

Q2 was the peak in 18-34 and male 18-34. Q5 was the peak in 18-49, male 18-49, male 35-49 and 35-49.

Q1: The Hardys vs. The Gunns/CM Punk surprise appearance – 932,000 viewers, 446,000 in 18-49

Q2: Mark Briscoe vs. Jeff Jarrett/BCC & Don Callis promo – 976,000 viewers (up 44,000), 464,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q3: Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. Darius Martin, AR Fox & Action Andretti – 926,000 viewers (down 50,000), 418,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q4: End of Jericho, Suzuki & Guevara vs. Martin, Fox & Andretti/The Elite and Eddie Kingston promo – 965,000 viewers (up 39,000), 460,000 in 18-49 (up 42,000)

Q5: MJF & Adam Cole segment/Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia & Zack Sabre Jr – 962,000 viewers (down 3,000), 473,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q6: End of Cassidy & Shibata vs. Garcia & Sabre – 833,000 viewers (down 129,000), 399,000 in 18-49 (down 74,000)

Q7: Will Ospreay & Don Callis segment/Willow Nightingale & Toni Storm video/Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie – 804,000 viewers (down 29,000), 402,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q8: End of Statlander vs. Valkyrie/Eddie Kingston, BCC, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada segment – 818,000 viewers (up 14,000), 423,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)