Ratings Breakdown For AEW Fyter Fest This Past Wednesday
As previously reported, numbers were up for the Dynamite portion of Fyter Fest on Wednesday, but down for the Collision part. The four-hour special drew 655,000 viewers and an 0.18 rating (247,000) for Dynamite and then 380,000 viewers and an 0.10 rating (136,000) in the key 18-49 demo for Collision. Dynamite and Collision had an 0.13 and 0.07, respectively, in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for the four-hour special, which aired on TBS, including each individual quarter-hour.
Dynamite was #3 for the night and #3 in its time slot, behind Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals (2,086,000/0.64 on TNT and 332,000/0.12 on Tru, a total of 2,418,000/0.76) and Game 1 of the college women’s softball World Series on ESPN (2,111,000/0.39). The other competition on cable was Summer House on Bravo (374,000/0.12), Hannity on FOX News (2,776,000/0.12), Watters on FOX News (3,035,000/0.12). Dynamite also beat CBS, NBC and CW among the five networks. The Big Bang Theory lead-in was up to 838,000/0.13.
Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 3% in viewers, up 16% in 18-49 and up 16.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 17.1% in viewers, down 32% in 18-49 and down 35% in 18-34. It had 48,000 in men 18-34 (up 6.7%),. 43,000 in women 18-34 (up 30.3%), 104,000 in men 35-49 (up 2%) and 52,000 in women 35-49 (up 40.5%). The audience was 61.5% male in 18-49.
Collision was #25 for the night, #4 in its first hour (behind the two sports games and Gutfeld on Fox News (2,947,000/0.13)). Collision had the same rating as Gutfeld but was down 8,000. In its second hour, it was #3 behind the NHL and SportsCenter on ESPN.
Compared to the last mid-week show (May 22), it was up 7.6% in viewers, up 25% in 18-49 and up 8.7% in 18-34. Comapred to last year, it was down 2.1% in viewers and down 18.6% in 18-49. The show had 25,000 in men 18-34 (up 78.6%), 25,000 in women 18-34 (down 21.9%), 62,000 in men 35-49 (up 59%) and 24,000 in women 35-49 (up 4.3%). The audience was 64% men in 18-49.
Q1: Toni Storm promo/Will Ospreay promo/Mark Briscoe promo/Jon Moxley vs. Briscoe – 803,000 viewers, 307,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Moxley vs. Briscoe/Mistico video – 669,000 viewers (down 134,000), 257,000 in 18-49 (down 50,000)
Q3: Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue – 604,000 viewers (down 65,000), 234,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)
Q4: End of Storm & Shirakawa vs. Hart & Blue/Hurt Syndicate segment – 726,000 viewers (up 122,000), 290,000 in 18-49 (up 56,000)
Q5: End of Hurt Syndicate segment/Komander, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. LFI – 670,000 viewers (down 56,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)
Q6: End of Komander, Bailey & Knight vs. LFI/Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Daniel Garcia & Roderick Strong promo – 578,000 viewers (down 92,000), 212,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)
Q7: Patriarchy segment/Max Caster promo/Caster vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – 564,000 viewers (down 14,000), 200,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)
Q8: Kenny Omega vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King – 623,000 viewers (up 59,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)
Q9: End of Omega vs. Claudio vs. Dorada vs. King/Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega segment/Will Ospreay vs. Lio Rush – 619,000 viewers (down 4,000), 213,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)
Q10: End of Ospreay vs. Rush/Death Riders angle – 531,000 viewers (down 88,000), 190,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)
Q11: Don Callis Family promo/FTR vs. Atlantis Jr & Templario – 449,000 viewers (down 82,000), 153,000 in 18-49 (down 37,000)
Q12: End of FTR vs. Atlantis Jr & Templario/Don Callis Family vs. Bandido & The Outrunners – 418,000 viewers (down 31,000), 143,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)
Q13: End of Don Callis Family vs. Bandido & Outrunners/Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne – 367,000 viewers (down 51,000), 132,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)
Q14: Anthony Bowens segment/Nick Wayne vs. Lee Johnson vs. AR Fox vs. Sammy Guevara – 312,000 viewers (down 55,000), 119,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Q7: End of Wayne vs. Johnson vs. Fox vs. Guevara/Ricochet promo/Thekla vs. Lady Frost – 259,000 viewers (down 53,000), 97,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)
Q8: Queen Aminata promo/Cole, O’Reilly, Strong & Garcia vs. Trent Baretta, Rocky Romero, Lance Archer & Josh Alexander – 255,000 viewers (down 4,000), 109,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)
Overrun: End of Main Event – 243,000 (down 12,000), 96,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
