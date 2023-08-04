Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite

As previously reported, the viewership for last Saturday’s AEW Collision was up to 739,000, while the key 18-49 rating was also up with a 0.27 (354,000 viewers). It also had an 0.18 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite dropped in viewership, getting 894,000 viewers, while rising in 18-49 with an 0.29 in 18-49 (406,000 viewers) and 0.20 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision’s increases came in the face of stiffer competition than usual, with UFC getting a total of 1,958,000 and an 0.69 (1,121,000/0.34 on ABC and 837,000/0.35 on ESPN), while FOX Sunday Night Baseball had 2,649,000/0.48, the best numbers of the season. AEW ended up taking #2 for last Saturday night.

Compared to last week, it was up 19.6% in viewers, up 49.4% in 18-49 and up 27.6% in 18-34. It had 101,000 in men 18-34 (up 62.9%), 24,000 in women 18-34 (down 33.3%), 147,000 in men 35-49 (up 61.5%) and 82,000 in women 35-49 (up 67.3%). The audience was 70.3% male in 18-49.

Q1: Andrade el Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews – 755,000 viewers, 342,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Andrade vs. Matthews/Miro & Aaron Solo segment/Minoru Suzuki vs. Darby Allin – 704,000 viewers (down 51,000), 321,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q3: End of Suzuki vs. Allin/Christian Cage promo/Toni Storm promo/Samoa Joe vs. Gravity – 678,000 viewers (down 26,000), 315,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q4: End of Joe vs. Gravity/CM Punk & Ricky Starks segment – 740,000 viewers (up 62,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q5: End of Punk & Starks segment/Action Andretti, El Hijo del Vikingo & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold – 751,000 viewers (up 11,000), 355,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q6: End of Andretti, Vikingo & Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold/Mercedes Martinez vs. Kiera Hogan – 682,000 viewers (down 69,000), 341,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q7: FTR vs. Adam Cole & MJF – 756,000 viewers (up 74,000), 389,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Q8: End of FTR vs. Cole & MJF – 837,000 viewers (up 81,000), 426,000 in 18-49 (up 37,000)

Dynamite was #1 for the night by a significant margin (#2 was Real Housewives of Orange County with 812,000/0.23) and beat nearly everything on network TV, except for Big Brother on CBS (0.73) and MasterChef (0.34). It even had a lower lead-in number than usual, as The Big Bang Theory had 820,000 and an 0.15.

Compared to last week, it was down 0.4% in viewers, up 6% in 18-49 and down 14.2% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 4.7% in viewers, down 4.2% in 18-49 and down 23.6% in 18-34. It had 78,000 in men 18-34 (down 32.2% from last week), 62,000 in women 18-34 (up 31.9%), 186,000 in men 35-49 (up 19.2%) and 80,000 in women 35-49 (up 25%). The audience was 65% male in 18-49.

Q5 was the peak for most demos, except males 18-34, which was Q8.

Q1: Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia – 919,000 viewers, 372,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Jericho & Takeshita vs. Garcia & Guevara – 903,000 viewers (down 16,000), 400,000 in 18-49 (up 28,000)

Q3: Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Trent Beretta – 917,000 viewers (up 14,000), 418,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q4: End of Mox vs. Penta vs. Trent/Jack Perry, Jerry Lynn & Rob Van Dam segment/MJF promo – 945,000 viewers (up 28,000), 436,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q5: MJF & Adam Cole segment/The Elite vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh – 964,000 viewers (up 19,000), 441,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q6: End of Elite vs. Jarrett, Lethal & Singh/Swerve Strickland, AR Fox & Nick Wayne segment – 863,000 viewers (down 101,000), 393,000 in 18-49 (down 48,000)

Q7: Aussie Open vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander – 835,000 viewers (down 28,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q8: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida – 807,000 viewers (down 28,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Overrun: End of Storm vs. Shida – 852,000 viewers (up 45,000), 403,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)