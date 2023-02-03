Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating from the week before. The show brought in 901,000 viewers and an 0.31 rating (401,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including each quarter-hour.

In 18-49, the biggest segments were The Acclaimed squash match and Brian Cae vs. Konosuke Takeshita. In 18-34, the biggest numbers were the Acclaimed segment, Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin. Joe vs. Allin also did well with women 18-34, but normal numbers with men 35-49.

Dynamite was #2 on cable for the night, behind an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on ESPN (1,036,000 viewers/0.34 rating). It was #6 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #3 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was down 10.2% in viewers, down 4.8% in 18-49 and up 3.3% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 5.6% in viewers, down 12.1% in 18-49 and up 3.3% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 100,000 in men 18-34 (up 12.4%), 57,000 in women 18-34 (down 9.5%), 182,000 in men 35-49 (down 4.2%) and 62,000 in women 35-49 (down 21.5%). The audience was 70.3% male in 18-49. It had an 0.15 in 12-17 (down 11.8%), 0.22 in 18-34 (up 3.3%), 0.40 in 35-49 (down 9.3%) and 0.39 in 50+ (down 11.4%).

Q1: Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley – 1,065,000 viewers, 442,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Page vs. Moxley/Darby Allin video – 1,015,000 viewers (down 40,000), 431,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q3: Bunny, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Toni Storm, Britt Baker segment/The Acclaimed squash and segment with the Gunns/Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita – 995,000 viewers (down 20,000), 469,000 in 18-49 (up 38,000)

Q4: End of Cage vs. Takeshita/JAS promo/The Elite & The Firm segment – 849,000 viewers (down 146,000), 392,000 in 18-49 (down 77,000)

Q5: Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher – 853,000 viewers (up 4,000), 390,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q6: End of Danielson vs. Thatcher/MJF and Takeshita segment/Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet – 815,000 viewers (down 38,000), 355,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q7: End of Cargill vs. Velvet/Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Ruby Soho segment/Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin – 783,000 viewers (down 32,000), 345,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q8: End of Joe vs. Allin – 830,000 viewers (up 47,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)