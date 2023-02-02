– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down overall for this week’s show, following last week’s episode drawing the show’s highest audience since October.

Last night’s show saw Samoa Joe regain the TNT Championship in the main event after beating Darby Allin in a No Holds Barred Match. Also, Jade Cargill defended her TBS Championship against Red Velvet, obtaining a 50-0 record. Jon Moxley also managed to beat Hangman Page in their rubber match, which kicked off the show. Bryan Danielson beat Brian Cage in the latest obstacle in his quest to secure an 60-minute Ironman match against AEW World Champion MJF.

AEW Dynamite averaged 901,000 viewers this week. The number decreased from last week’s broadcast, which averaged 1.003 million viewers.

The P18-49 key demo rating also saw a slight drop this week. Dynamite drew an average 0.31 rating for the key demo, decreasing from last week’s 0.32 rating.

Dynamite did manage to stay in the Top 3 rankings for original cable programming on Wednesday. The show actually moved up one slot from hits No. 3 ranking for last week.

The live TBS broadcast ranked No. 2 for Wednesday, coming ahead of the NBA game that aired on ESPN at 10:00 pm EST. The NBA game between Brooklyn and Boston on ESPN topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.34. FNC’s The Five topped viewership for Wednesday with 3.226 million viewers.